

Attractive Creations Violin duets by

Louis Spohr -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... charming yet exhilarating performances full of subtle touches of colour and textural variety ...'

Born on 5 April 1784 in Brunswick, Ludwig Spohr is considered as one of the most accomplished musicians of his age. Much admired by Beethoven, Spohr excelled as composer, violin virtuoso, conductor and teacher, and by the time of his death on 22 October 1859 he was, maybe, the most influential composer, after the great master. His father, a doctor, was opposed to his son becoming a musician, but Spohr would have none of it, and after overcoming this obstacle, he received his first violin lessons in Sessen, the town where he spent his first years as a boy...