Music and Vision homepage Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

CD Spotlight

Passion and Conviction

Music by
Paul Reale -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE

'... the musical material evolves as it goes ...'

 Paul Reale: Dies Irae. © 2018 MSR Classics

This is a disc of the music of Paul Reale, a North American composer born in 1943. There are a number of different articles about the composer and some of his recordings online (including this one), so I was looking forward to reviewing this disc.

The compilation is admirable, and most of the programme notes are written by the composer, who also plays the larger of the two piano sonatas, No 7, Veni Creator Spiritus...

The full article includes 5 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 12 August 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

PAUL REALE: DIES IRAE

MSR CLASSICS

PIANO MUSIC

WIND MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Lowell Liebermann >>

 

Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

 

 

 