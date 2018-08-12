

Passion and Conviction Music by

Paul Reale -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE '... the musical material evolves as it goes ...'

This is a disc of the music of Paul Reale, a North American composer born in 1943. There are a number of different articles about the composer and some of his recordings online (including this one), so I was looking forward to reviewing this disc.

The compilation is admirable, and most of the programme notes are written by the composer, who also plays the larger of the two piano sonatas, No 7, Veni Creator Spiritus...