An Adventurous Undertaking

Piano music by
Lowell Liebermann -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'... superbly performed and sumptuously annotated and recorded.'

 Lowell Liebermann Piano Music Volume 3 - David Korevaar. © 2018 MSR Classics

Born in 1961, Lowell Liebermann is one of America's finest and most frequently performed and recorded living composers. His prodigious output includes works in every genre, from opera and symphonic music, to instrumental, art song and chamber music. Much of his music has become standard repertoire, and his piano pieces in particular are much admired...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

