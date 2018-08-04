Music and Vision homepage Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

 

MOZART CHANGES

-------------------------------

Carleton Etherington's organ recital
at Derby Cathedral,
enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

 

Carleton Etherington's Derby Cathedral recital — Derby, UK, 25 July 2018 — began with the only nod, during the series, to the centenary of Parry's death. His Chorale Fantasia on The Old Hundredth is a big-boned piece and got a performance to match, the lines of the hymn-tune subtly but clearly placed in the overall texture.

Etherington turned to advantage the sectional structure of Buxtehude's Praeludium in E minor, BuxWV 142, including three sharply characterised fugal episodes — the first solidly rhythmic, the more chromatic second one searching, the gigue-like third sprightly...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 4 August 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

CHARLES HUBERT HASTINGS PARRY

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE

CESAR FRANCK

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT

ORGAN MUSIC

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

 << Music & Vision home                  Salome >>

 

Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

 

 

 