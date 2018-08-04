MOZART CHANGES

Carleton Etherington's organ recital

at Derby Cathedral,

enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

Carleton Etherington's Derby Cathedral recital — Derby, UK, 25 July 2018 — began with the only nod, during the series, to the centenary of Parry's death. His Chorale Fantasia on The Old Hundredth is a big-boned piece and got a performance to match, the lines of the hymn-tune subtly but clearly placed in the overall texture.

Etherington turned to advantage the sectional structure of Buxtehude's Praeludium in E minor, BuxWV 142, including three sharply characterised fugal episodes — the first solidly rhythmic, the more chromatic second one searching, the gigue-like third sprightly...