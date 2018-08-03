Music and Vision homepage Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

Ensemble

Salome and the Stones

GIUSEPPE PENNISI sends his first report
from the 2018 Salzburg Summer Festival

 

After a quarter of a century, a new production of Salome by Richard Strauss was unveiled at the Salzburg Festival. I saw the second performance on 1 August 2018 in a sold-out theatre. I have reviewed stagings of this opera several times, most recently the production presented in Leipzig last year — read Sex and Blood in Jerusalem, 30 June 2017...

Copyright © 3 August 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

RICHARD STRAUSS

SALOME

SALZBURG FESTIVAL

SALZBURG

AUSTRIA

FRANZ WELSER-MOEST

