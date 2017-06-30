Sex and Blood in Jerusalem

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports on the

new production of 'Salome' in Leipzig

I saw and heard the much-awaited premiere of the new production of Salome in Leipzig on Saturday 17 June 2017. The theatre was full and the audience dressed up.

As I wrote on 21 November 2014 about a new staging of the opera in Naples, productions of Salome tend to fall between two stools. Firstly, decadent stage setting and acting — it seems that Strauss picked up the subject after admiring a Gustave Moreau painting...