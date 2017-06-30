Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Sex and Blood in Jerusalem

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports on the
new production of 'Salome' in Leipzig

 

I saw and heard the much-awaited premiere of the new production of Salome in Leipzig on Saturday 17 June 2017. The theatre was full and the audience dressed up.

As I wrote on 21 November 2014 about a new staging of the opera in Naples, productions of Salome tend to fall between two stools. Firstly, decadent stage setting and acting — it seems that Strauss picked up the subject after admiring a Gustave Moreau painting...

The full article includes 6 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 30 June 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

RICHARD STRAUSS

SALOME

LEIPZIG

LEIPZIG GEWANDHAUS ORCHESTRA

LEIPZIG OPERA

GERMANY

JERUSALEM

ISRAEL

PALESTINE

OSCAR WILDE

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Die Frau ohne Schatten >>

 

 

 

 