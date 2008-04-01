Music and Vision homepage All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

CD Spotlight

Mood Enhancing

360 Degree
Guitar Duo -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'... ideal for relaxation with a chianti ...'

 Out of Classic: 360 Degree Guitar Duo. © 2007 GuitArt

Duo guitarists François Laurent and Stefano Palamidessi attribute most of their arrangements to the serendipitous conjunction of their musical experience, thought, and style. Seemingly they 'jam' together on an agreed theme and out of such joint efforts worthwhile stuff comes to light.

So here we have four brackets plus a bonus: seventeen items in all; the first four pieces together titled 'Caipirinha e Feijoada'...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 27 August 2018 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

OUT OF CLASSIC: 360 DEGREE GUITAR DUO

GUITAR MUSIC

GEORGE GERSHWIN

GIOACCHINO ROSSINI

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Edward Elgar >>

 

Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

 

 

 