

Mood Enhancing 360 Degree

Guitar Duo -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... ideal for relaxation with a chianti ...'

Duo guitarists François Laurent and Stefano Palamidessi attribute most of their arrangements to the serendipitous conjunction of their musical experience, thought, and style. Seemingly they 'jam' together on an agreed theme and out of such joint efforts worthwhile stuff comes to light.

So here we have four brackets plus a bonus: seventeen items in all; the first four pieces together titled 'Caipirinha e Feijoada'...