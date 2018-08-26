Music and Vision homepage Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

CD Spotlight

Spiritual Fervour

Music by Elgar for
chorus and orchestra -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'Highly enjoyable Elgar superbly recorded and performed.'

 Elgar: Ecce sacerdos magnus - Music for Chorus and Orchestra. © 2018 SOMM Recordings

Born in 1857 in a small cottage in the village of Broadheath, Edward Elgar remains the composer 'par excellence' of Imperial England, and his music has inspired millions of listeners over the last one hundred years. Grand, and at times heroic, his works cover a varied spectrum of genres, but his symphonic output remains the most sought after with audiences and interpreters alike; a most unfortunate fact this, as it has tended to overshadow the rest of his catalogue, which is substantial and contains several pieces worth more than the occasional hearing.

The programme on this issue is a prime example of this state of affairs...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 26 August 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

ELGAR: MUSIC FOR CHORUS AND ORCHESTRA

EDWARD ELGAR

SOMM RECORDINGS

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Svend Erik Tarp >>

 

'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

 

 

 