

Spiritual Fervour Music by Elgar for

chorus and orchestra -

recommended by

GERALD FENECH 'Highly enjoyable Elgar superbly recorded and performed.'

Born in 1857 in a small cottage in the village of Broadheath, Edward Elgar remains the composer 'par excellence' of Imperial England, and his music has inspired millions of listeners over the last one hundred years. Grand, and at times heroic, his works cover a varied spectrum of genres, but his symphonic output remains the most sought after with audiences and interpreters alike; a most unfortunate fact this, as it has tended to overshadow the rest of his catalogue, which is substantial and contains several pieces worth more than the occasional hearing.

The programme on this issue is a prime example of this state of affairs...