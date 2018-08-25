|
Beautifully Wrought
Orchestral music by
Svend Erik Tarp -
delights
GEOFF PEARCE
'... this disc left me thirsting for more from this composer, and from Scandinavian music generally.'
Those of you like myself who are unfamiliar with Svend Erik Tarp (1908-1994) are in for a treat. This Danish composer writes engaging and tuneful music, over a wide range of genres, including film music, and truly deserves to be a lot more widely performed. I hope that this disc stirs up some interest in this sadly neglected figure...
