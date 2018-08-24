

Inspiring Stuff Hieronymus Praetorius

and colleagues -

recommended by

GERALD FENECH 'Sigla de Oro give some absolutely brilliant performances ...'

Hieronymus Praetorius (1566-1629), no relation to the more famous Michael, was, like J S Bach who came after him, part of a German musical dynasty centred around Hamburg's five major churches. In 1586 he took over his father's job as organist at St Jacob's Church, a position he held for the rest of his working life, and by the time of his death aged sixty-nine he had amassed a substantial amount of compositions, mainly sacred choral pieces.

Given the variety of international influences evident in his music, it is highly surprising to conclude that Praetorius seems not to have been a regular traveller...