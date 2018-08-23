An Immersive Experience



ANETT FODOR 'The blending of classical instruments with new electronic techniques combined in melodious, catchy themes, resulting in an unusual orchestration.'

For millennia, Homer's evergreen Odyssey has inspired many artists. Its miraculous mythological creatures, possessed with superhuman abilities, can still fascinate us mere mortals today, in part, because their stories portray eternal truths.

By Craig Safan's own admission, he has been enchanted by ancient Greek mythology since his childhood. He does not wish to focus directly on the myths themselves...