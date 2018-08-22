Music and Vision homepage 'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

Versatility and Imagination

Choral music by
Richard Rodney Bennett -
appreciated by
GERALD FENECH

'Paul Spicer and his choristers give eloquent performances, full of precise details and expressive energy, and in their hands Bennett's imaginative prowess is brought to life with intense clarity.'

 The Glory and the Dream - Choral music by Richard Rodney Bennett. © 2018 SOMM Recordings

Together with John Rutter and James MacMillan, Richard Rodney Bennett is today considered as one of the foremost British twentieth century composers who has given a substantial contribution in almost every genre of British musical life. Born in 1936, Bennett was a composer, performer and entertainer of immense versatility and imagination. His first studies were at the Royal Academy of Music under the expert hand of such eminent names as Lennox Berkeley and Howard Ferguson, and in the late 1950s he was often a visitor to the Darmstadt summer courses and a student of the famous Pierre Boulez in Paris...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 22 August 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

