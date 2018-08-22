

Versatility and Imagination Choral music by

Richard Rodney Bennett -

appreciated by

GERALD FENECH 'Paul Spicer and his choristers give eloquent performances, full of precise details and expressive energy, and in their hands Bennett's imaginative prowess is brought to life with intense clarity.'

Together with John Rutter and James MacMillan, Richard Rodney Bennett is today considered as one of the foremost British twentieth century composers who has given a substantial contribution in almost every genre of British musical life. Born in 1936, Bennett was a composer, performer and entertainer of immense versatility and imagination. His first studies were at the Royal Academy of Music under the expert hand of such eminent names as Lennox Berkeley and Howard Ferguson, and in the late 1950s he was often a visitor to the Darmstadt summer courses and a student of the famous Pierre Boulez in Paris...