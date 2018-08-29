Music and Vision homepage Music and Vision - read us daily on the net

 

Lovers' Opera

Giovanni Pacini's 'Il Convitato di Pietra',
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

Giovanni Pacini's operas are produced seldom and far between. A 'Pacini Renaissance' was attempted in Italy in the mid-nineties when Catania's Teatro Massimo Bellini and the Valle d'Itria Festival made a joint effort to stage L'ultimo giorno di Pompei, a Pacini melodrama that in 1825 had been a major hit in Naples at the Teatro San Carlo. Although L'ultimo giorno di Pompei was appreciated by the reviewers and by the audience, there was no significant revival of Pacini's works...

Copyright © 29 August 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

