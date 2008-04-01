Music and Vision homepage Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

CD Spotlight

Wooly Publicity

The Flemish
septet Aranis -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'There's no doubting Aranis' outright professionalism and faultless ensemble; and the fifty-five minute programme has a degree of variety.'

 Aranis II. © 2007 Aranis

The more 'alternative' a performer or group becomes, the greater publicists flounder when categorizing their artist/s.

As a result groups such as Aranis do themselves no favours with screeds of woolly publicity; much of it seemingly cobbled together by cadet reviewers. The following 'bumpf' in describing this young Flemish septet is fairly typical.

With reference to flautist Jana Arns the ensemble's own blurb has this to say: 'The sound of her instrument gives Aranis a very special glow...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 September 2018 Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

ARANIS II

BELGIUM

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Torch >>

 

Music and Vision - Let us know what you think ... write to the Editor

 

 

 