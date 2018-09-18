Double Meanings?



KEITH BRAMICH '... the music sounds modern, jazzy, light and almost aleatoric-sounding.'

Torch is both a four-member contemporary chamber ensemble and a composer-improviser collective. Based in Seattle, each member of the group, trumpeter Brian Chin — chair of the music department at Seattle Pacific University, clarinettist the Reverend Eric Likkel (of the Christian Reformed Church, but also a woodwind specialist with a background in classical orchestral music and contemporary improvisation), percussionist Ben Thomas — head of the music department at Highline College, a vibraphone specialist who also plays bandoneón) and double bass player Steve Schermer — assistant principal bass with the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra, is conservatoire-trained, composes and improvises, and has a feeling for jazz. Although the word torch comes from the Thomas Mann quote 'Art is the sacred torch that must shed its merciful light into all life's terrible depths', a strong sense of humour also comes across, with work names such as Andantinish, Larghetto-Land and Yachtie, and the quartet's website address torchthemusic.com, which has at least a double meaning...