Appealing Work

HOWARD SMITH '... it's the lyrical selections that reveal Frey at his finest.'

In my most convoluted dreams I never happened on Sarasate's Ziegeunerweisen ('Gypsy Airs') as a euphonium piece. Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band would most surely never have hazarded such a feat. But then none of us reckoned on peripatetic euphonium virtuoso, Atlanta-born Adam Frey; charismatic musician and world wide ambassador for his oft-forgotten instrument; in this case a versatile, full bodied, bass-baritone Yamaha 842S.

His new CD, Taking Flight, starts out with an item by Academy Award winning composer, Ennio Morricone (born 1928) best known for his haunting soundtracks for Sergio Leone's groundbreaking 'spaghetti westerns' of the 1960s: the first, A Fistful of Dollars (1964)...