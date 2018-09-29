Triumph for 'The First' Macbeth

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports from

the 2018 Verdi Festival

The 2018 Verdi Festival started on 27 September with a real triumph for a rarely performed opera: Macbeth in the 1847 version for the Teatro La Pergola in Florence. Verdi revised the opera twice: in 1865 for the Théâtre des Italiens in Paris and in 1874 for La Scala Milan. The 1865 revision was drastic, not only to accommodate the French taste and rules — ie a ballet scene — but also to take account of Verdi's own evolution over twenty years...