Ensemble

Triumph for 'The First' Macbeth

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports from
the 2018 Verdi Festival

 

The 2018 Verdi Festival started on 27 September with a real triumph for a rarely performed opera: Macbeth in the 1847 version for the Teatro La Pergola in Florence. Verdi revised the opera twice: in 1865 for the Théâtre des Italiens in Paris and in 1874 for La Scala Milan. The 1865 revision was drastic, not only to accommodate the French taste and rules — ie a ballet scene — but also to take account of Verdi's own evolution over twenty years...

Copyright © 29 September 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

GIUSEPPE VERDI

SCOTLAND

TEATRO REGIO DI PARMA

ITALY

