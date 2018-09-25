Musically Outstanding

Wagner's 'Das Rheingold'

in dress rehearsal at Covent Garden

impresses ALICE McVEIGH

I was settling down to get some serious writing done when the call came — there was an extra ticket to the dress rehearsal of Das Rheingold at Covent Garden — could I get there in time?

Reader, I got there in time — first time in thirty years I'd left the house without an earring and the only shoes I could grab did not go with my clothes — but it was fantastic. The dress rehearsal, or 'preliminary evening' — actually burst forth on an afternoon, Saturday 22 September 2018 — and it was musically outstanding. (It was also fantastic to see the one-day-old 'new' section of the Royal Opera House — but that story's for another day.)