Almost a World Premiere

Gaspare Spontini's

'Le metamorfosi di Pasquale',

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

On 20 September 2018 I saw and heard almost a world premiere in the lovely Teatro Pergolesi of Jesi: Le metamorfosi di Pasquale, one of four scores by Gaspare Spontini (1774-1851), considered lost but found in 2016 in Ursel Castle library in Hingene near Antwerp in Belgium. The four handwritten manuscripts travelled to Hingene through a complex route of marriages, adoptions and dowries. Once in the Castle library, they were just forgotten to dust for a couple of centuries. The scores are three operas — Il quadro parlante (Palermo, 1800), Il geloso e l'audace (Rome, 1801), Le metamorfosi di Pasquale (Venice, 1802) — and a cantata, L'eccelsa gara (Paris, 1806)...