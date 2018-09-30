Music and Vision homepage Is my concert listed at Music and Vision?

 

Ensemble

When Verdi mimics Donizetti

'Un Giorno di Regno' in Busseto,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

On 28 September 2018, in a central box of the small and cosy Teatro Verdi of Busseto — Verdi's birthplace, one hour drive from Parma — I saw and heard Un Giorno di Regno. This is a real rarity — a seldom-performed comic opera that Verdi composed when he was twenty-seven years old and he himself never liked. This was the second offering of the 2018 Verdi Festival...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 30 September 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

GIUSEPPE VERDI

ITALY

TEATRO COMUNALE DI BOLOGNA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Macbeth >>

 

READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

 

 

 