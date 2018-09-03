An Impervious Affair

'Il Trittico' at the Puccini Festival,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

This year, the Puccini Festival has had an especially large menu: six Puccini operas, a rare performance of Puccini's Messa di Gloria, an opera by Giovanni Pacini — see Lovers' Opera, 29 August 2018 — an opera by Baldassarre Galuppi and also a few concerts. The Festival extended from 6 July to 25 August 2018. During that period, part of the Festival's artistic and administrative staff went on tour to Finland to present the Turandot production at the Savonlinna Opera Festival...