A Delightful Surprise

Beethoven, Turina and Schumann

from the Aquinas Trio

impress MIKE WHEELER

The thing with Beethoven is, you have to watch out for the booby-traps. There are plenty in his 'Archduke' Trio (Op 97 in B flat), but the Aquinas Trio, whose cellist (and patron of Derby Chamber Music) is Derby-born Katherine Jenkinson, proved to be a match for all the sudden switches of mood, rhythmic dislocations, and so on, that he could throw at them. (Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 12 October 2018.)