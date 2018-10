Turning Point

Leonard Bernstein's 'West Side Story' begins

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia's season,

by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

On 12 October 2018, the 2018-2019 season of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia started with a concert performance of Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story. I was in the sold out three thousand seat auditorium. Two additional sold out performances followed on Saturday and Sunday 13 and 14 October...