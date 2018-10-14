An Upgrade

Sinfonia Viva's string section,

directed by Benedict Holland,

begins the Derby Folk Festival,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

For the third year running, Sinfonia Viva provided a curtain-raiser to Derby Folk Festival. After the short concerts in 2016 and 2017, by string quartet and wind quintet, respectively, 'this year there has been an upgrade', as the Festival compere delightfully put it. The full string section was on stage in Derby's intimate Guildhall Theatre for another celebration of the folk music and classical worlds coming together...