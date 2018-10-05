Mixed Feelings

'Attila' at the Verdi Festival,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Attila is the 2018 Verdi Festival's last opera. As I said in a review from a few years ago — read Musical Credibility, 1 June 2012 — this opera has had a rather uncertain path since its very beginning. Giuseppe Verdi, then in his early thirties, had been commissioned to write the work by La Fenice in Venice. It is based on a play: Attila, Köning der Hunnen by German poet, dramatist and preacher Zacharias Werner...