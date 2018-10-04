A Safety-first Programme

Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn and Dvorák

from Alexander Gavrylyuk, Karl-Heinz Steffens

and the Hallé Orchestra,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

The Hallé Orchestra and German conductor Karl-Heinz Steffens opened the orchestral season at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall with something of a safety-first programme, but delivered with panache. (Nottingham, UK, 25 September 2018.)

Lemminkäinen's Return, the last of Sibelius's four tone-poems following the adventures of its eponymous hero, was charged with a sense of swift motion right from the start...