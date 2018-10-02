Abstract and Utterly Stylized

GIUSEPPE PENNISI experiences 'Le Trouvère',

the last operatic staging

in Parma's Teatro Farnese

The third offering of the Parma Verdi Festival is Le Trouvère, which I saw and heard on 29 September 2018. This is the French version of Il Trovatore which Verdi prepared, with the help of Emilien Pacini as translator, for performances in the Paris Opéra in 1857. It is not a drastic revision like that Verdi made to adapt I Lombardi alla Prima Crociata to Jérusalem — read Grand Tableaux, 1 October 2017. Verdi made only minor chances to the libretto and to the score with two exceptions to fit the French taste and operatic rules: a) the addition of a nearly twenty-five-minute ballet in the third act; b) the repetition of the off stage Misere chorus in the very final scene...