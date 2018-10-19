

Profound Originality Harpsichord music by

Louis Couperin -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'Christophe Rousset ... gives radiant performances full of charm and grace ...'

Louis Couperin, like his brothers François and Charles, received his musical education from his father. Born probably around 1626 in the French region of Brie, the young Louis seemed destined for a great career. Unfortunately fate decreed otherwise, as by August 1661 the composer was dead, aged only thirty-five...