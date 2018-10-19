Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

CD Spotlight

Profound Originality

Harpsichord music by
Louis Couperin -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'Christophe Rousset ... gives radiant performances full of charm and grace ...'

 Louis Couperin: Nouvelles Suites de Clavecin. © 2018 harmonia mundi musique sas

Louis Couperin, like his brothers François and Charles, received his musical education from his father. Born probably around 1626 in the French region of Brie, the young Louis seemed destined for a great career. Unfortunately fate decreed otherwise, as by August 1661 the composer was dead, aged only thirty-five...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 October 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

LOUIS COUPERIN: NOUVELLES SUITES DE CLAVECIN

HARMONIA MUNDI

PARIS

FRANCE

HARPSICHORD MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Mieczysław Weinberg >>

 

Music and Vision welcomes new readers from Queensborough Community College CUNY

 

 

 