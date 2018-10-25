A Rare Outing

Poulenc, Vaughan Williams and Beethoven

from the Derby Concert Orchestra,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Poulenc's witty, elegant Sinfonietta got a rare outing from Derby Concert Orchestra and assistant conductor Andrew Hubbard. (St Peter's Church, Littleover, Derby, UK, 13 October 2018.) While the performance could, at times, have taken a lighter touch, there was a genuine frisson in the first movement at one of those typical Poulenc moments when the music suddenly switches from ebullience to a tenderly exquisite melancholy...