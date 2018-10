Enthralling Seasons

Haydn's oratorio begins one of

Rome's major concert seasons,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

The Istituzione Universitaria dei Concerti (IUC) is one of Italy's major musical institutions. It is part of Rome's 'La Sapienza' University, which was chartered way back in 1313. IUC has been operating since the end of World War II in the University's main hall...