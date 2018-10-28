Music and Vision homepage Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

Ensemble

Tears Behind the Laughter

San Diego Opera's 'The Marriage of Figaro',
reviewed by RON BIERMAN

 

The San Diego Opera's production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro featured expressive singing, clever attractive sets, beautiful costumes, and strong comedic and dramatic acting. The work is generally called a comic opera, but as director Stephen Lawless pointed out during my interview with him, 'There are tears behind the laughter'. The difficult political and social issues hiding behind laughter came from the Beaumarchais play on which the opera was based, and Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte had to make light of them or risk censorship. The play's depiction of royal abuses probably contributed to the start of the French Revolution...

The full article includes 3 illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 28 October 2018 Ron Bierman,
San Diego, USA

-------

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

SAN DIEGO OPERA

LORENZO DA PONTE

SCOTT SIKON

SAN DIEGO

CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

AUSTRIA

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Sinfonia Viva >>

 

Ask Alice - Fridays at M&V

 

 

 