Colour and Energy

An uppity chicken, a cuckoo and much more ...

Stravinsky, J S Bach, Respighi and Mendelssohn from

Maddy Aldis-Evans, Benedict Holland, Frank Zielhorst

and Sinfonia Viva impress MIKE WHEELER

With J S Bach at its core, and various ramifications of that spilling over into the rest of the programme, Sinfonia Viva's first Derby Cathedral concert of the season was one of the best yet. (Derby, UK, 17 October 2018.)

Stravinsky's 'Dumbarton Oaks' Concerto — one of the most engaging products of his neo-classical phase — was his conscious imitation of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos...