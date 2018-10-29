

Pianistic Acrobatics Louis Lortie's

Saint-Saëns -

thrills

ANETT FODOR 'Louis Lortie's wonderfully led singing melodic lines, outstanding technique, musicality and cooperation with the conductor as well as the outstanding orchestral playing demand one's full attention.'

After completing his studies at the Conservatoire de Paris, Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) became both a renowned artist and teacher. Ferenc Liszt called him the greatest living organist in the world. Amongst his talented young protégés were Gabriel Fauré and Maurice Ravel, yet he devoted most of his life to composition.

Amongst the French composer's best-known Romantic masterworks are his three act opera Samson and Dalila, the humorous musical suite The Carnival of the Animals, the symphonic poems Danse Macabre and Omphale's Spinning Wheel and several concerti — three for violin and five for piano...