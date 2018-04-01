

A Heady Immediacy Orchestral music by

Erich Wolfgang Korngold -

impresses

GERALD FENECH 'Rohde and his forces dish out some truly magisterial interpretations full of spirited playing and athletic grace ...'

Best known for his swashbuckling Errol Flynn film scores, Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957) was, above all, a genius of a composer, acknowledged as such, and yet still waiting to be appreciated and fully discovered. He was a child prodigy in the Mozart mould, and by the age of seventeen he was already an established name in the world of music with an impressive body of works under his belt.

Korngold began composing his String Sextet in the summer of 1914 when he was also writing his second opera Violanta — amazing precocity considering he was still in his teens...