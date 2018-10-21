Music and Vision homepage 'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

CD Spotlight

Always Interesting

Orchestral music by
Henri Dutilleux -
intrigues
GEOFF PEARCE

'The performances by soloists and orchestra are absolutely first class. Dutilleux should be heard much more than he is ...'

 Dutilleux: Symphony No 1; Métaboles; Les Citations. © 2018 Naxos Rights US Ltd

I am particularly fond of the music of French composer Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013). A perfectionist who wrote much more music than he allowed to be published, he actually removed quite a lot of his earlier works from publication. His music is always interesting, well crafted and has a clarity so often missing in composers of the late twentieth century. Whilst unmistakably twentieth century, this music is approachable by all those wishing to expand their boundaries...

The full article includes 6 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 21 October 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

DUTILLEUX: SYMPHONY NO 1; MÉTABOLES; LES CITATIONS

HENRI DUTILLEUX

NAXOS

FRANCE

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Louis Couperin >>

 

Something for classical music enthusiasts every day at Music and Vision

 

 

 