GEOFF PEARCE 'The performances by soloists and orchestra are absolutely first class. Dutilleux should be heard much more than he is ...'

I am particularly fond of the music of French composer Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013). A perfectionist who wrote much more music than he allowed to be published, he actually removed quite a lot of his earlier works from publication. His music is always interesting, well crafted and has a clarity so often missing in composers of the late twentieth century. Whilst unmistakably twentieth century, this music is approachable by all those wishing to expand their boundaries...