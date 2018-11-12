

A Certain Affinity Extraordinary

violin sonatas -

recommended by

GERALD FENECH 'Auerbach and Pierce give scintillating performances throughout ...'

This CD is indeed a mixed bag, albeit a very interesting one. The composers hail from four different periods of European music: Mozart; the classical era, Tartini; the baroque, Brahms; the romantic and Haba; the twentieth century, but all share a certain affinity, as all four wrote for the violin in a most extraordinary way.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) composed more than thirty sonatas for violin and piano, although nearly half of these date from his childhood days...