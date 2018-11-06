Music and Vision homepage Is my concert listed at Music and Vision?

CD Spotlight

Superbly Enjoyable

Early chamber music
by Peter Dickinson -
impresses
MALCOLM MILLER

'... a welcome addition to a select repertoire is Dickinson's Four Duos for flute and cello, brightly played here by Rosanna Ter-Berg and Lydia Hillerudh ...'

 Peter Dickinson: Translations - Early Chamber Music. © 2018 primafacie

Subtitled 'Early chamber music', the latest CD of music by the British composer Peter Dickinson holds a double conundrum: firstly, every piece is here receiving its premiere recording, even if some date from as far back as the 1950s. And secondly, the early styles are being heard in the composer's own compositional re-visiting, made since the 1980s and as recently as 2016. In that the CD also features two original piano miniatures from the same year, we thereby also gain an insight into the composer's stylistic development over a sixty (!) year span...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 6 November 2018 Malcolm Miller,
London UK

-------

PETER DICKINSON: TRANSLATIONS - EARLY CHAMBER MUSIC

PETER DICKINSON

ROYAL NORTHERN COLLEGE OF MUSIC

MANCHESTER

ENGLAND

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

20TH CENTURY

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Camille Saint-Saëns >>

 

Something for classical music enthusiasts every day at Music and Vision

 

 

 