

Superbly Enjoyable Early chamber music

by Peter Dickinson -

impresses

MALCOLM MILLER '... a welcome addition to a select repertoire is Dickinson's Four Duos for flute and cello, brightly played here by Rosanna Ter-Berg and Lydia Hillerudh ...'

Subtitled 'Early chamber music', the latest CD of music by the British composer Peter Dickinson holds a double conundrum: firstly, every piece is here receiving its premiere recording, even if some date from as far back as the 1950s. And secondly, the early styles are being heard in the composer's own compositional re-visiting, made since the 1980s and as recently as 2016. In that the CD also features two original piano miniatures from the same year, we thereby also gain an insight into the composer's stylistic development over a sixty (!) year span...