BIG-BONED WORKS

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Hong Kong-born pianist Rachel Cheung

playing Franck, Schumann and Liszt

Hong Kong-born award-winning pianist Rachel Cheung put together a programme of big-boned works from the nineteenth century Romantic repertoire for her Royal Concert Hall Sunday morning recital — Nottingham, UK, 11 November 2018.

Franck's Prelude, Fugue and Variation is best known in its original version as the third of his Six Pieces for organ, published in 1868. The different sound-world of Harold Bauer's solo piano transcription takes it into a new expressive area, with Cheung bringing out the more intimate, nocturne-like qualities of the outer sections...