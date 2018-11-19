Dignity and Restraint

Derby Choral Union's Armistice centenary concert,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Derby Choral Union's Armistice centenary concert, with conductor Richard Dacey — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 10 November 2018 — got off to a refreshingly unusual start with Beethoven's rarely-heard Elegischer Gesang (Elegiac Song), a five-minute setting for chorus and strings of words to commemorate the young wife of one of his patrons, who had died a few years before. From the choir's precise first entry the performance projected the music's dignity and restraint.

Haydn's so-called 'Nelson' Mass was written against the backdrop of the Napoleonic wars, though the connection is nowhere near as direct as popular legend has it...