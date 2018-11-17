A CONSCIOUS TRIBUTE

MIKE WHEELER praises

the remarkably fine musicianship of

pianist Dominic Degavino

Standing in at very short notice for an indisposed Alexandra Vaduva, pianist Dominic Degavino impressed with his remarkably mature musicianship. (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, 9 November 2018.)

He began with Janáček's From the Street, 1.X.1905, the two surviving movements of a piece written to commemorate the death of a young worker during a demonstration (and which, incidentally, was never referred to as a sonata in the composer's lifetime, though it often gets called one)...