Music and Vision homepage Ask Alice - Fridays at M&V

 

Ensemble

A 'Happy' Tragedy

Leonard Bernstein's 'Trouble in Tahiti'
at Rome's Nuova Consonanza Festival,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

With London and Berlin, Rome is one of the three European capitals of contemporary music due to major festivals, the program of Musica per Roma, and the activities of the Rome-base cultural institutes of foreign countries, particularly those of France and Germany. Nuova Consonanza is one of the most important Italian contemporary music associations and its annual festival is at its fifty-fifth edition. From 11 November to 20 December, this 2018 festival offers twenty events in various venues.

For the 11 November inauguration, in the elegant Teatro Palladium, the Rome premiere of Trouble in Tahiti by Leonard Bernstein was chosen as an homage to the composer in the centenary year of his birth...

The full article includes 6 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 November 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

LEONARD BERNSTEIN

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ROME

ITALY

20TH CENTURY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        The Merry Widow >>

 

'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

 

 

 