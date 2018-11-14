Intelligence and Beauty of Tone

Music and Vision homepage All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

 

MARIA NOCKIN experiences
Puccini's 'The Girl of the Golden West'
in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera

 

On Saturday 27 October 2018 the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Giacomo Puccini's rarely played opera La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West) to cinemas in seventy countries around the world. I saw the encore performance on Wednesday 31 October in Phoenix, Arizona.

With stars like Eva-Maria Westbroek as Minnie, Jonas Kaufmann as Dick Johnson, and Željko Lučić as Sheriff Jack Rance, a lesser-known Puccini opera can sell out...

Copyright © 14 November 2018 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA
Arizona USA

