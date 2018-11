Great Impetus

J S Bach, Bernstein and Beethoven from

Angela Hewitt, Yutaka Sado and

the Vienna Tonkünstler Orchestra,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

J S Bach on the piano often strikes me as something of an awkward fit, rather like an actor miscast in a not entirely suitable role. But there are pianists who can persuade me otherwise, and Angela Hewitt is definitely one of them. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 30 October 2018.)