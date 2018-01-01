Music and Vision homepage Music and Vision - Let us know what you think ... write to the Editor

 

Ensemble

A Memorable Evening

Shostakovich's 'Leningrad' Symphony performed by
two symphony orchestras in San Diego,
and conducted by Valery Gergiev,
heard by RON BIERMAN

 

It was a rare event, two symphony orchestras on stage at the same time, and Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was spectacular. He first set a carefree festive mood with the drinking song from Verdi's La traviata, performed with Viennese flair by the Mariinsky Orchestra and six singers from the Mariinsky Theater's Atkins Young Artists Program. Verdi's call to hedonistic living was followed by the boisterous joy of Glinka's overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla at the fastest tempo I ever expect to hear, a full minute faster than some of the best recordings...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 2 November 2018 Ron Bierman,
San Diego, USA

-------

VALERY GERGIEV

GIUSEPPE VERDI

MIKHAIL GLINKA

ALEXANDER BORODIN

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH

FRANZ LEHAR

THE MERRY WIDOW

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

SAN DIEGO

CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Aida >>

 

Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

 

 

 