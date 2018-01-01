A Memorable Evening

Shostakovich's 'Leningrad' Symphony performed by

two symphony orchestras in San Diego,

and conducted by Valery Gergiev,

heard by RON BIERMAN

It was a rare event, two symphony orchestras on stage at the same time, and Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was spectacular. He first set a carefree festive mood with the drinking song from Verdi's La traviata, performed with Viennese flair by the Mariinsky Orchestra and six singers from the Mariinsky Theater's Atkins Young Artists Program. Verdi's call to hedonistic living was followed by the boisterous joy of Glinka's overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla at the fastest tempo I ever expect to hear, a full minute faster than some of the best recordings...