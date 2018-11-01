Myriad Nuances of Color

Verdi's 'Aida' in high definition

from New York Metropolitan Opera,

reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN

Transmissions of Saturday matinee performances to local movie theaters from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City have resumed for the 2018-2019 season. This is the thirteenth year for these Emmy and Peabody Award-winning presentations. I attended the 'encore' performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida that originally took place on 10 October 2018, as part of the Met's opening week...