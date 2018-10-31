Diction and Projection

A performance by The Hills Singers

impresses KEITH BRAMICH

On Saturday 27 October 2018, twenty members of The Hills Singers gathered in St Mathias Church, Malvern Link, Worcestershire, UK for 'A Musical Mystery Tour — from Bach to Beatles', a generous length concert of music in a variety of styles — in aid of Musical Medicine Malvern.

In these intolerant and self-serving times, it was good to hear of the choir's July 2018 visit to Malvern's twin town of Mariánské Lázně in the Czech Republic, where they gave several performances, and from where a possible reciprocal visit to Malvern by a Czech choir might take place in 2020. It impressed me that musical director Carol Green and several choir members shared the spoken introductions to various groups of musical items, giving us in the audience a welcome variety of faces to look at and speaking voices to listen to. Also impressive was the high standard of performance, and the talent within the group, producing a whole series of vocal soloists and an extra piano accompanist...