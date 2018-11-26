Music and Vision homepage Something for classical music enthusiasts every day at Music and Vision

 

Ensemble

An Enthralling Production

György Kurtág's 'Fin de Partie'
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

At ninety-two, György Kurtág is one of the most important musicians of the years in between the twentieth and the twenty first centuries. He is a shy composer, writing slowly, with a short catalogue of masterpieces deserving the numerous world prizes he has received in his long life. He delivered his first opera, commissioned by La Scala and the Dutch National Opera House, about eight years ago. It is a single act, two hour work with, as its full title, Samuel Beckett: Fin de partie, scènes et monologues, opéra en un acte...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 26 November 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

GYOERGY KURTAG

IRELAND

PARIS

FRANCE

BUDAPEST

HUNGARY

LA SCALA

ITALY

MARKUS STENZ

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Rachel Cheung >>

 

All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

 

 

 