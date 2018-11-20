

Imaginative Undertaking Four composers'

humoresques -

impress

GERALD FENECH 'The approach of the young yet precocious Russian pianist Daria Rabotkina reveals an acquaintance full of affection and warmth ...'

The humoresque is not a form nor does it have a specific meaning, and it certainly is not always, so to say, funny. The medium exists because composers and authors made it so. Robert Schumann, the author of the first significant musical humoresque, wrote about the lack of an adequate translation of this German word in French, and the best the English language can offer are the words funny, sensitive, cozy and witty...