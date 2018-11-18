

Not an Obvious Connection Debussy and Jazz -

heard by

PAUL SARCICH 'For those with wide enough ears it will be an attractive and thought-provoking listen.'

Debussy and jazz? Not an obvious connection, notwithstanding Debussy's ragtime-influenced Preludes (The Golliwogg's Cakewalk and General Lavine-eccentric). Indeed, as Alain Raemackers' notes point out, Debussy died exactly one year after the Original Dixieland Jazz Band issued the first ever jazz record, so he was unlikely to have heard anything of this new music. His own music however, had a profound influence on the jazzmen who were to come, and it is this connection that is explored in this album...