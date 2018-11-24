Music and Vision homepage READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

CD Spotlight

A Modernist Aesthetic

Hans Rosbaud
conducts Tchaikovsky -
heard by
STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA

'... for veteran Tchaikovsky devotees, ... interesting listening.'

 Hans Rosbaud conducts Tchaikovsky. © 2018 Naxos Deutschland Musik & Video Vertriebs GmbH

This release doesn't arrive under explicitly 'audiophile' auspices, but the Fourth Symphony, recorded in 1957, could well pass for such a production. The clarity of individual instruments, especially the solo woodwinds, within the vividly registered orchestra is striking for a fifty-year-old monaural recording; so is the fullness of the brass choir. Only an aggressive treble, which provokes aural fatigue by the end of the first-movement development, mars the impressive remastering. The Fifth Symphony, from three years earlier, has the same problem, and the orchestral image is fuzzier and more opaque, with supporting horn parts thickening the textures...

The full article includes 6 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 24 November 2018 Stephen Francis Vasta,
New York, USA

-------

HANS ROSBAUD CONDUCTS TCHAIKOVSKY

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

RUSSIA

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

GERMANY

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Daria Rabotkina >>

 

Is my concert listed at Music and Vision?

 

 

 